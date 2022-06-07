Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] Revenue clocked in at $412.82 million, down -43.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.11 during the day while it closed the day at $2.55. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Corry, Pennsylvania, becomes first certified Blue Zones Community in the Northeast.

Three-year Blue Zones Project initiative reports significant well-being gains.

Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR) and Blue Zones, LLC, announced today that Corry, Pennsylvania, has been designated a certified Blue Zones Community, marking the first Blue Zones Community in the Northeast and the only one in the state of Pennsylvania. Certification recognizes Corry’s well-being transformation through the successful implementation of Blue Zones Project by Sharecare, a pioneering population health initiative that brings evidence-based best practices in built environment, policy, and social connection to participating communities.

Sharecare Inc. stock has also loss -9.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHCR stock has declined by -13.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.34% and lost -43.21% year-on date.

The market cap for SHCR stock reached $925.34 million, with 344.89 million shares outstanding and 314.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, SHCR reached a trading volume of 5769466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Sharecare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SHCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

SHCR stock trade performance evaluation

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.25. With this latest performance, SHCR shares dropped by -4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.82 for the last 200 days.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.01 and a Gross Margin at +42.88. Sharecare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.43.

Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $210 million, or 30.10% of SHCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHCR stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 9,049,018, which is approximately 7.305% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 9,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.54 million in SHCR stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $23.44 million in SHCR stock with ownership of nearly -0.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sharecare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ:SHCR] by around 15,108,361 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 7,033,121 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 46,546,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,687,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHCR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,369,527 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,117,524 shares during the same period.