Raymond James lifts View Inc. [VIEW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

View Inc. [NASDAQ: VIEW] jumped around 0.34 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.78 at the close of the session, up 23.61%. The company report on May 31, 2022 that View, Inc. Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Full Year 2021 Highlights.

Record revenue of $74 million, up 125% year-over-year, and exceeding previous guidance range of $65 million to $70 million.

View Inc. stock is now -54.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIEW Stock saw the intraday high of $1.87 and lowest of $1.4101 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.89, which means current price is +375.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, VIEW reached a trading volume of 6213478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about View Inc. [VIEW]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for View Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for View Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on VIEW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for View Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIEW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54.

How has VIEW stock performed recently?

View Inc. [VIEW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.45. With this latest performance, VIEW shares gained by 17.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIEW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.44 for View Inc. [VIEW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4195, while it was recorded at 1.5460 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3738 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for View Inc. [VIEW]

There are presently around $185 million, or 79.77% of VIEW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIEW stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 66,194,110, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.13% of the total institutional ownership; CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., holding 19,320,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.82 million in VIEW stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $12.8 million in VIEW stock with ownership of nearly -17.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

50 institutional holders increased their position in View Inc. [NASDAQ:VIEW] by around 6,551,277 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 20,677,669 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 101,243,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,472,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIEW stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,775,467 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,713,936 shares during the same period.