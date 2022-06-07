Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] Revenue clocked in at $9.60 billion, up 12.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] price surged by 5.49 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Lufax Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

A sum of 10201004 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.27M shares. Lufax Holding Ltd shares reached a high of $6.44 and dropped to a low of $6.08 until finishing in the latest session at $6.34.

The one-year LU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.98. The average equity rating for LU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $8.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on LU stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LU shares from 14.80 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for LU in the course of the last twelve months was 64.58.

LU Stock Performance Analysis:

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, LU shares gained by 20.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.58 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.66, while it was recorded at 6.14 for the last single week of trading, and 6.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lufax Holding Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.57 and a Gross Margin at +77.64. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.51.

LU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 10.40%.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,056 million, or 15.70% of LU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LU stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 56,470,472, which is approximately 6.29% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 32,378,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.59 million in LU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $171.1 million in LU stock with ownership of nearly 1298.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lufax Holding Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 96,445,887 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 48,672,953 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 196,969,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,088,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,847,299 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 12,012,059 shares during the same period.