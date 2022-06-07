Latch Inc. [LTCH] Is Currently -8.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Latch Inc. [NASDAQ: LTCH] loss -8.04% on the last trading session, reaching $1.83 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Latch to Present at William Blair’s Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 8th.

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH), maker of LatchOS, the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, today announced that Luke Schoenfelder, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, is scheduled to present at William Blair’s 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference at 3:40 p.m. ET on June 8, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Latch’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.latch.com, or at the following event link. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

Latch Inc. represents 141.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $287.93 million with the latest information. LTCH stock price has been found in the range of $1.72 to $2.065.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, LTCH reached a trading volume of 6375592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTCH shares is $4.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Latch Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Latch Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Latch Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

Latch Inc. [LTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.38. With this latest performance, LTCH shares dropped by -42.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.45 for Latch Inc. [LTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.1492, while it was recorded at 2.0580 for the last single week of trading, and 6.9782 for the last 200 days.

Latch Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Latch Inc. go to 49.70%.

There are presently around $162 million, or 65.10% of LTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTCH stocks are: AVENIR MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 21,435,551, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 11,487,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.86 million in LTCH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.12 million in LTCH stock with ownership of nearly -0.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Latch Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Latch Inc. [NASDAQ:LTCH] by around 22,611,882 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 18,972,574 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 39,597,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,181,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTCH stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,251,900 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,631,575 shares during the same period.