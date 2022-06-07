JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $12

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] gained 2.10% or 0.22 points to close at $10.69 with a heavy trading volume of 9409679 shares. The company report on June 6, 2022 that In Message to Spirit Team Members, JetBlue Commits to More Jobs, Better Pay, No Furlough Policy, and Career Development.

JetBlue would bring the best of Spirit’s people and culture to a combined airline as it seeks to create a national low-fare challenger to the Big Four.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today released a letter and video message to Spirit (NYSE: SAVE) Team Members who are following the upcoming shareholder vote and JetBlue’s proxy campaign. The message was released to ensure that Spirit Team Members are aware of JetBlue’s commitment to them should a combination with Spirit move forward:.

It opened the trading session at $10.69, the shares rose to $10.745 and dropped to $10.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JBLU points out that the company has recorded -21.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.26M shares, JBLU reached to a volume of 9409679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $13.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $21 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 2.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for JBLU stock

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.43 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.72, while it was recorded at 10.53 for the last single week of trading, and 13.96 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at -12.09. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.25.

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

There are presently around $2,605 million, or 79.80% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 38,575,521, which is approximately 26.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,275,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.52 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $269.99 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -0.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

195 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 24,860,285 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 24,340,810 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 199,645,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,846,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,752,781 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 7,645,799 shares during the same period.