GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $8

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.40 during the day while it closed the day at $1.85. The company report on May 25, 2022 that GeoVax Announces $20 Million Registered Direct and PIPE Offerings Priced at a Premium to Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

via NewMediaWire — GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 3,030,304 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.65 per share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) in a registered direct offering priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules. In a concurrent private placement, GeoVax has also agreed to issue and sell to the investor 9,090,910 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) at the same purchase price as in the registered direct offering. In addition, the Company has agreed to issue to the investor in the offerings unregistered preferred investment options (the “investment options”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,121,214 shares of common stock. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of both offerings are expected to be approximately $20 million. The offerings are expected to close on or about May 27, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offerings.

GeoVax Labs Inc. stock has also loss -7.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOVX stock has inclined by 31.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.86% and lost -48.90% year-on date.

The market cap for GOVX stock reached $18.50 million, with 7.11 million shares outstanding and 6.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.92M shares, GOVX reached a trading volume of 18370529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

GOVX stock trade performance evaluation

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.96. With this latest performance, GOVX shares gained by 154.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.95 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1515, while it was recorded at 1.9200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9013 for the last 200 days.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4862.72. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4817.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -266.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -167.37.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.00% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 435,150, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 258,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in GOVX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 538,397 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 54,730 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 353,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 946,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 537,950 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 50,502 shares during the same period.