Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] Is Currently -26.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GNCA] loss -26.00% or -0.01 points to close at $0.02 with a heavy trading volume of 9643787 shares. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Genocea Announces Wind Down of Operations and Delisting From NASDAQ.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, announced that its Board of Directors voted to wind down the Company’s ongoing operations and terminate the Company’s remaining employees except those deemed necessary to complete an orderly wind down.

On May 23, 2022, the Company delivered formal notice to The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. of its intent to voluntarily delist its Common Stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market in connection with the wind down of its operations. The Company plans to file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about June 2, 2022, to effect the voluntary delisting of the Common Stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

It opened the trading session at $0.05, the shares rose to $0.05 and dropped to $0.025, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GNCA points out that the company has recorded -98.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 33.33% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.85M shares, GNCA reached to a volume of 9643787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNCA shares is $3.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNCA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genocea Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for GNCA stock

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -70.16. With this latest performance, GNCA shares dropped by -92.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.92 for Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4713, while it was recorded at 0.0431 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1768 for the last 200 days.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] shares currently have an operating margin of -3174.47 and a Gross Margin at +5.12. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2022.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -184.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.36.

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.