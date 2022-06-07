For Flex Ltd. [FLEX], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $18.29 during the day while it closed the day at $17.38. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that Paul Lundstrom, Chief Financial Officer and David Rubin, Vice President, Investor Relations will participate in the following investor conference:.

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications (TMC) Conference.

Flex Ltd. stock has also gained 1.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLEX stock has inclined by 15.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.32% and lost -5.18% year-on date.

The market cap for FLEX stock reached $8.07 billion, with 461.00 million shares outstanding and 455.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 8038791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Argus have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FLEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FLEX stock trade performance evaluation

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.66 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.89, while it was recorded at 17.12 for the last single week of trading, and 17.46 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 17.95%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,537 million, or 99.90% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 54,612,570, which is approximately -0.74% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 39,472,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $672.61 million in FLEX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $401.99 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly -49.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 43,388,850 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 51,400,080 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 347,525,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,314,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,646,242 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,702,159 shares during the same period.