Farfetch Limited [FTCH] fell -73.53% so far this year. What now?

Farfetch Limited [NYSE: FTCH] traded at a low on 06/03/22, posting a -7.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.85. The company report on May 31, 2022 that FARFETCH and Neiman Marcus Group Announce the Closing of a $200 Million Minority Investment by FARFETCH in Neiman Marcus Group.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Neiman Marcus Group (NMG), the largest integrated luxury retailer in the U.S. and the parent of brands including Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, announced the closing of the $200 million common equity minority investment by FARFETCH Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, in NMG, and the signing of the commercial agreements with FARFETCH Platform Solutions (FPS). NMG will use the proceeds to further accelerate growth and innovation through investments in technology and digital capabilities to make life extraordinary for its customers.

“We are pleased to share the successful closing of the investment by FARFETCH in NMG and now that the commercial agreements are final, we are excited to transition to realizing the important benefits of this partnership,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of Neiman Marcus Group. “FARFETCH’s investment demonstrates its confidence in our omnichannel strategy, and we look forward to partnering with them to continue revolutionizing the luxury customer experience and delivering value to all our stakeholders.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13127886 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Farfetch Limited stands at 13.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.81%.

The market cap for FTCH stock reached $3.63 billion, with 381.34 million shares outstanding and 318.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.80M shares, FTCH reached a trading volume of 13127886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Farfetch Limited [FTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCH shares is $22.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Farfetch Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Farfetch Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $23, while Societe Generale kept a Hold rating on FTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farfetch Limited is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

How has FTCH stock performed recently?

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.23. With this latest performance, FTCH shares dropped by -21.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for Farfetch Limited [FTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.53, while it was recorded at 9.11 for the last single week of trading, and 26.30 for the last 200 days.

Farfetch Limited [FTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Farfetch Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Farfetch Limited [FTCH]

There are presently around $2,675 million, or 94.20% of FTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCH stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 38,601,897, which is approximately 12.523% of the company’s market cap and around 4.69% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 30,590,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.73 million in FTCH stocks shares; and LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $152.23 million in FTCH stock with ownership of nearly -29.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Farfetch Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Farfetch Limited [NYSE:FTCH] by around 64,144,429 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 94,604,455 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 143,519,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,268,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,038,756 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 21,738,687 shares during the same period.