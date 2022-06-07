Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $100

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] jumped around 1.42 points on Friday, while shares priced at $99.09 at the close of the session, up 1.45%. The company report on May 27, 2022 that MAJORITY OF EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS REAFFIRM NEED FOR COMPANY TO ACCOUNT FOR CLIMATE RISK.

Pressure Mounts on Oil Giant After CBIS Proposal Garners Majority of Votes .

Christian Brothers Investment Services, Inc. (CBIS), a leading Catholic, socially responsible investment management firm and Registered Investment Advisor to Catholic investors around the world, has reported that a shareholder proposal urging ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) to quantify the potential effect on its business of global action to address climate change garnered a majority shareholder vote at Exxon’s annual meeting.

Exxon Mobil Corporation stock is now 61.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XOM Stock saw the intraday high of $99.66 and lowest of $97.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 99.78, which means current price is +61.89% above from all time high which was touched on 05/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 30.93M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 21013128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $96.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $71 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on XOM stock. On January 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for XOM shares from 70 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has XOM stock performed recently?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.84 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.25, while it was recorded at 97.64 for the last single week of trading, and 71.98 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 18.92%.

Insider trade positions for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

There are presently around $235,509 million, or 56.90% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 364,432,696, which is approximately 2.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 275,079,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.26 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $24.89 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly -0.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,537 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 182,422,816 shares. Additionally, 1,442 investors decreased positions by around 93,675,640 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 2,100,623,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,376,721,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 291 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,829,054 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 7,193,662 shares during the same period.