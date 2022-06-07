Cowen lifts Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.52 at the close of the session, up 0.40%. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Clover Health Appoints Scott J. Leffler as Chief Financial Officer.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover” or “Clover Health”), a physician enablement company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced the appointment of Scott J. Leffler as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). He will join Clover in August 2022 and will report to Vivek Garipalli, Chief Executive Officer of Clover.

“Scott has a sterling reputation as a finance leader for innovative public organizations in complex industries,” said Mr. Garipalli. “I’m incredibly impressed by his experience leading growth companies, as well as his transformational work in previous roles, and am very confident that he will be an amazing asset to Clover as we continue to progress toward our mission to improve every life.”.

Clover Health Investments Corp. stock is now -32.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLOV Stock saw the intraday high of $2.70 and lowest of $2.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.85, which means current price is +29.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.69M shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 8247306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CLOV stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CLOV shares from 9 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

How has CLOV stock performed recently?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.01. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -10.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.78 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.89, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 19.10%.

Insider trade positions for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

There are presently around $250 million, or 26.70% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,087,528, which is approximately 0.773% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 7,787,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.55 million in CLOV stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $18.36 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 44.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 15,003,085 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 45,222,540 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 39,385,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,610,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,907,507 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 34,604,152 shares during the same period.