CLSA slashes price target on Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] – find out why.

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] surged by $6.84 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $48.00 during the day while it closed the day at $43.70. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Futu Holdings Achieves Solid First-Quarter Growth Amid Market Volatility with 67.9% YoY Increase in Paying Clients.

– Flagship trading apps moomoo and Futubull have acquired 18.1 million global users as of quarter end.

Moomoo’s parent company Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) (Futu), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, reported solid performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, with US$209.5 million (HK$ 1641.0 million) total revenues, and US$79.4 million (HK$622.2 million) non-GAAP adjusted net income.

Futu Holdings Limited stock has also gained 20.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FUTU stock has inclined by 38.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.54% and gained 0.92% year-on date.

The market cap for FUTU stock reached $6.67 billion, with 153.26 million shares outstanding and 77.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, FUTU reached a trading volume of 20546324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $53.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price from $198 to $51.80. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $27, while CLSA kept a Underperform rating on FUTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 50.55.

FUTU stock trade performance evaluation

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.78. With this latest performance, FUTU shares gained by 36.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.46 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.12, while it was recorded at 38.21 for the last single week of trading, and 52.61 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.03 and a Gross Margin at +86.66. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.25.

Futu Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 9.03%.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,179 million, or 39.70% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 3,000,000, which is approximately -22.451% of the company’s market cap and around 9.12% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 2,960,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.11 million in FUTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $95.33 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 9.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 7,089,803 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 12,052,402 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 12,851,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,993,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,111,442 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,920,821 shares during the same period.