Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc [CNTA] Stock trading around $3.18 per share: What’s Next?

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ: CNTA] closed the trading session at $3.18 on 06/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.17, while the highest price level was $3.36. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a Research & Development (“R&D”) innovation engine that aims to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients, today announced that Saurabh Saha, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Gregory Weinhoff, MD, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:.

Event: Jefferies Healthcare ConferenceDate: Thursday, June 9, 2022Fireside Chat Webcast Time: 4:30 PM ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.76 percent and weekly performance of -23.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -62.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 210.91K shares, CNTA reached to a volume of 5781538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNTA shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.76.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc [CNTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.92. With this latest performance, CNTA shares dropped by -62.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.03 for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc [CNTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.35, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 11.70 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.40 and a Current Ratio set at 21.40.

There are presently around $241 million, or 79.60% of CNTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNTA stocks are: MEDICXI VENTURES MANAGEMENT (JERSEY) LTD with ownership of 19,963,157, which is approximately 10.148% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; INDEX VENTURE LIFE ASSOCIATES VI LTD, holding 9,961,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.18 million in CNTA stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $31.27 million in CNTA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ:CNTA] by around 5,245,098 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,572,196 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 66,763,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,581,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNTA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,909 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 532,686 shares during the same period.