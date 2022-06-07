BARK Inc. [BARK] Revenue clocked in at $507.40 million, down -60.19% YTD: What’s Next?

BARK Inc. [NYSE: BARK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.68% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -35.38%. The company report on May 31, 2022 that BARK Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omnichannel brand for dogs and their people with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, BARK stock dropped by -85.45%. The one-year BARK Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.0. The average equity rating for BARK stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $316.66 million, with 173.87 million shares outstanding and 120.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, BARK stock reached a trading volume of 7161388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BARK Inc. [BARK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BARK shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BARK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for BARK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for BARK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on BARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BARK Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

BARK Stock Performance Analysis:

BARK Inc. [BARK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.38. With this latest performance, BARK shares dropped by -42.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.38 for BARK Inc. [BARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.0268, while it was recorded at 2.0440 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7176 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BARK Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BARK Inc. [BARK] managed to generate an average of -$47,880 per employee.BARK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

BARK Inc. [BARK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $120 million, or 36.80% of BARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BARK stocks are: AUGUST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT VII, L.L.C. with ownership of 14,385,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FOUNDERS CIRCLE CAPITAL LLC, holding 7,943,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.78 million in BARK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $14.37 million in BARK stock with ownership of nearly -47.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BARK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in BARK Inc. [NYSE:BARK] by around 9,978,695 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 14,580,180 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 39,710,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,268,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BARK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,940,993 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,017,197 shares during the same period.