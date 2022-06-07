Barclays PLC [BCS] Revenue clocked in at $23.10 billion, down -16.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] price surged by 2.73 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on April 29, 2022 that Following Over-Issuance of Securities Under Barclays Bank PLC US Shelf, and Subsequent Planned Amendments to Form 20-F Filings, Barclays Suspends Market Making Activities in its Own Debt Securities.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

As detailed in its Q1 2022 results announcement, Barclays determined that it had issued securities in excess of the amount registered under the Barclays Bank PLC (BBPLC) US shelf registration statement.

In relation to this over-issuance and the associated impact, Barclays PLC (BPLC) is preparing an amendment to its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the BPLC 2021 Form 20-F). This amendment will reflect the change in management’s assessment of BPLC’s internal control over financial reporting and KPMG’s auditor attestation thereon as well as its disclosure controls and procedures. Barclays Bank PLC is preparing an amendment to its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the BBPLC 2021 Form 20-F) to include its restated 2021 financial statements and to reflect the change in management’s assessment of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

A sum of 6309458 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.93M shares. Barclays PLC shares reached a high of $8.78 and dropped to a low of $8.63 until finishing in the latest session at $8.65.

The one-year BCS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.92. The average equity rating for BCS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $8.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $220, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 313.11.

BCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Barclays PLC [BCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 14.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.57 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.87, while it was recorded at 8.56 for the last single week of trading, and 9.75 for the last 200 days.

BCS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Barclays PLC [BCS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,109 million, or 3.20% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 15,738,310, which is approximately 0.94% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 11,674,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.3 million in BCS stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $71.75 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly 5.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

168 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 24,719,777 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 10,979,153 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 95,995,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,694,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,826,429 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,904,191 shares during the same period.