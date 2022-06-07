Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] moved down -3.77: Why It’s Important

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] plunged by -$2.48 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $63.39 during the day while it closed the day at $63.32. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Anaplan and Thoma Bravo Announce Amended Merger Agreement.

Anaplan Stockholders to Receive $63.75 Per Share in Cash.

Agreement Provides Immediate and Certain Value, as well as a Clear Path to Closing.

Anaplan Inc. stock has also loss -3.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLAN stock has inclined by 40.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 52.65% and gained 38.10% year-on date.

The market cap for PLAN stock reached $9.53 billion, with 149.88 million shares outstanding and 146.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.12M shares, PLAN reached a trading volume of 7027344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAN shares is $67.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Anaplan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $60 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Anaplan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $65, while Needham kept a Buy rating on PLAN stock. On March 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PLAN shares from 48 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anaplan Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

PLAN stock trade performance evaluation

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, PLAN shares dropped by -3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.09, while it was recorded at 65.22 for the last single week of trading, and 56.64 for the last 200 days.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.89 and a Gross Margin at +66.40. Anaplan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.91.

Anaplan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,905 million, or 92.10% of PLAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,932,736, which is approximately -1.585% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,346,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $483.42 million in PLAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $416.55 million in PLAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anaplan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN] by around 51,435,086 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 60,681,038 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 23,217,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,333,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAN stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,617,173 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 30,792,074 shares during the same period.