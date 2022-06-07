AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] is -54.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AERC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 100.42% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 117.89%. The company report on June 6, 2022 that AeroClean Receives FDA Clearance For Pūrgo™ Medical Grade Air Hygiene Technology.

FDA Clearance Provided After Review Of Patented Germicidal UV-C LED Air Purification Technology Proven Effective At Eliminating Harmful Airborne Microorganisms.

AeroClean Technologies (“AeroClean” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AERC), a leading air hygiene technology company and producer of patented UV-C LED technology inside its innovative air purification Pūrgo™ device, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted AeroClean’s Pūrgo technology 510(k) clearance, classifying it as a Class II Medical Device. The clearance was provided after a thorough review of the patented Pūrgo device, which utilizes patented germicidal UV-C LED air purification technology and is proven to eliminate 99.99% of harmful airborne microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi and viruses, like COVID-19. As experts in Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), AeroClean provides healthcare facilities, businesses, hospitality venues and government agencies with the highest medical grade air purification and air sanitization technology.

The one-year AeroClean Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.14. The average equity rating for AERC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $65.36 million, with 13.88 million shares outstanding and 4.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 154.74K shares, AERC stock reached a trading volume of 69013687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AERC shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AERC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AeroClean Technologies Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AERC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 106.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

AERC Stock Performance Analysis:

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 117.89. With this latest performance, AERC shares gained by 69.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.24% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AERC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.83 for AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into AeroClean Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1337.16 and a Gross Margin at +45.03. AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1285.23.

AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.50.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of AERC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AERC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,290, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 70.72% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24000.0 in AERC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13000.0 in AERC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AeroClean Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in AeroClean Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AERC] by around 34,344 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AERC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,693 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.