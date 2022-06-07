Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Stock trading around $106.30 per share: What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] closed the trading session at $106.30 on 06/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $104.65, while the highest price level was $109.39. The company report on June 3, 2022 that AMD Powers the Fastest and the Most Energy Efficient Supercomputers in the World.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. –News Direct– AMD.

— Frontier supercomputer, powered by AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct Accelerators, achieves number one spots on Top500, Green500 and HPL-AI performance lists, an industry first —.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.13 percent and weekly performance of 7.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 110.21M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 110763756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $137.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $148 to $115, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on AMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 6.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 53.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.65. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.48, while it was recorded at 104.05 for the last single week of trading, and 117.03 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 32.80%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $115,374 million, or 68.00% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 133,525,143, which is approximately -7.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,569,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.71 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.97 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,065 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 80,105,592 shares. Additionally, 939 investors decreased positions by around 197,771,476 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 807,486,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,085,363,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,661,194 shares, while 276 institutional investors sold positions of 47,263,240 shares during the same period.