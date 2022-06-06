Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] traded at a high on 06/03/22, posting a 0.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.87. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Vertiv to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced its participation in investor conferences in May and June:.

David Fallon, Chief Financial Officer, and Gary Niederpruem, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, will present virtually at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14585124 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vertiv Holdings Co stands at 7.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.31%.

The market cap for VRT stock reached $4.09 billion, with 375.97 million shares outstanding and 326.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 14585124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $15.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on VRT stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VRT shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has VRT stock performed recently?

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, VRT shares dropped by -18.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.83 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.13, while it was recorded at 10.90 for the last single week of trading, and 20.01 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.39 and a Gross Margin at +27.58. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

There are presently around $3,600 million, or 91.20% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 37,955,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 31,821,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.9 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $289.16 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertiv Holdings Co stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 86,384,607 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 81,137,175 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 163,694,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,216,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,863,308 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 41,748,754 shares during the same period.