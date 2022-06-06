United States Steel Corporation [X] Stock trading around $24.94 per share: What’s Next?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] price plunged by -0.87 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on June 1, 2022 that U. S. Steel Extends Sustainability-Linked ABL Credit Facility.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel” or the “company”) today announced that it has completed an amendment and restatement of the company’s $1.75 billion asset-based sustainability-linked credit facility (the “ABL”).

The ABL maturity has been extended to 2027 and contains targeted sustainability key performance indicators (KPIs) related to carbon reduction, safety performance and facility site certification by ResponsibleSteelTM. The ABL will incur positive or negative pricing adjustments on the loan margin and commitment fee based on its performance to the sustainability KPIs.

A sum of 9540039 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.92M shares. United States Steel Corporation shares reached a high of $25.16 and dropped to a low of $24.57 until finishing in the latest session at $24.94.

The one-year X stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.45. The average equity rating for X stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $36.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on X stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for X shares from 35 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 1.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

X Stock Performance Analysis:

United States Steel Corporation [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -17.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.94, while it was recorded at 25.35 for the last single week of trading, and 26.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United States Steel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.79 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.94.

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

X Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,958 million, or 77.30% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,977,640, which is approximately -3.842% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,594,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $563.52 million in X stocks shares; and SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $291.4 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 90.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 47,468,677 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 36,949,394 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 114,374,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,792,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,319,460 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 9,925,966 shares during the same period.