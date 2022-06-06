Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell -78.42% so far this year. What now?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] slipped around -0.33 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.47 at the close of the session, down -11.79%. The company report on June 2, 2022 that BioMed Stocks On the Move: PDSB, NMLSF, TNXP, AIMLF; Leaders Report Latest Advances in Antiviral Vaccines, Novel Therapeutics for Oncology, and Autism and HealthTech Wearables.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock is now -78.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TNXP Stock saw the intraday high of $2.87 and lowest of $2.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.44, which means current price is +29.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 15088624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $40.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TNXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.60.

How has TNXP stock performed recently?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.90. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -49.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.63 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.77, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 11.58 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Insider trade positions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $9 million, or 19.00% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,074,761, which is approximately 12.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 600,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in TNXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.41 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly -6.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 476,527 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 831,489 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 2,152,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,460,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,885 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 72,590 shares during the same period.