Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] is -77.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Society Pass Incorporated [NASDAQ: SOPA] traded at a high on 06/03/22, posting a 11.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.32. The company report on June 3, 2022 that New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Seven Corporate Interviews for this Week’s TV Broadcast, Sunday, June 5, 2022, Hour Slot 10-11AM ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Seven Corporate Interviews for this Week’s TV Broadcast, Sunday, June 5, 2022, Hour Slot 10-11AM ET.

FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, June 5, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 34915080 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Society Pass Incorporated stands at 11.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.49%.

The market cap for SOPA stock reached $49.69 million, with 21.89 million shares outstanding and 13.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, SOPA reached a trading volume of 34915080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOPA shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOPA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Society Pass Incorporated is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

How has SOPA stock performed recently?

Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.58. With this latest performance, SOPA shares gained by 11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.18% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading.

Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -6542.26 and a Gross Margin at -654.23. Society Pass Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6687.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -186.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -161.54.

Society Pass Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.60 and a Current Ratio set at 21.80.

Insider trade positions for Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.40% of SOPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOPA stocks are: LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC with ownership of 431,809, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 171,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in SOPA stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $0.35 million in SOPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Society Pass Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Society Pass Incorporated [NASDAQ:SOPA] by around 1,012,667 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 160,684 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 98,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,272,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOPA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 684,156 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 115,216 shares during the same period.