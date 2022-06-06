Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Is Currently -2.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] loss -2.13% or -0.39 points to close at $17.90 with a heavy trading volume of 14464939 shares. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Plug Lands 1 GW Electrolyzer Order with H2 Energy Europe.

Plug Secures World’s Largest Electrolyzer Order to Date .

It opened the trading session at $17.95, the shares rose to $18.48 and dropped to $17.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLUG points out that the company has recorded -50.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 22.33M shares, PLUG reached to a volume of 14464939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $36.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $30, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on PLUG stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PLUG shares from 39 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.58.

Trading performance analysis for PLUG stock

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -23.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.63 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.02, while it was recorded at 18.33 for the last single week of trading, and 26.99 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.41 and a Gross Margin at -30.72. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.22.

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $5,387 million, or 55.10% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,496,523, which is approximately 5.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,583,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $887.55 million in PLUG stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $399.84 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly -1.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 28,685,136 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 26,296,823 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 245,993,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,975,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,360,833 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,286,467 shares during the same period.