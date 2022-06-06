Morgan Stanley lifts Ford Motor Company [F] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] loss -2.81% on the last trading session, reaching $13.50 price per share at the time. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Ford Electric Vehicle Post New Record – Mach-E Delivers Best Ever Sales Performance; F-150 Lightning Records First Sales; Ford U.S. Share Expands 3.5 Percentage Points; F-Series Up 6.9 Percent in May.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its May 2022 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005595/en/.

Ford Motor Company represents 4.01 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.83 billion with the latest information. F stock price has been found in the range of $13.36 to $13.775.

If compared to the average trading volume of 67.37M shares, F reached a trading volume of 43402119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $17.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $24 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 17.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for F stock

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -9.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.65, while it was recorded at 13.65 for the last single week of trading, and 16.92 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 74.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $28,029 million, or 54.00% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 325,338,615, which is approximately 8.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 272,690,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.37 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 4.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 962 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 139,923,113 shares. Additionally, 675 investors decreased positions by around 173,340,613 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 1,762,985,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,076,249,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,719,811 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 26,777,000 shares during the same period.