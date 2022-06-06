Market cap of Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] reaches 253.50M – now what?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.76%. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Karen DeHaan-Fullerton Joins Zomedica as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, announced that it has appointed Karen DeHaan-Fullerton as its General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. She joined the Zomedica team on May 31, 2022.

Ms. DeHaan-Fullerton joins the company with more than 20 years of corporate legal experience, including advising and leading companies through transformation and acquisition activities.

Over the last 12 months, ZOM stock dropped by -72.54%. The average equity rating for ZOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $253.50 million, with 979.90 million shares outstanding and 954.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.56M shares, ZOM stock reached a trading volume of 19145802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

ZOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.76. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.21 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2677, while it was recorded at 0.2446 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3853 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zomedica Corp. Fundamentals:

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 47.30 and a Current Ratio set at 48.20.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28 million, or 13.40% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,607,143, which is approximately -2.47% of the company’s market cap and around 2.56% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 18,717,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.68 million in ZOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.35 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 5.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 4,321,486 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 15,834,776 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 93,761,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,917,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,221,604 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,711,854 shares during the same period.