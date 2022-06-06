Market cap of CSX Corporation [CSX] reaches 70.86B – now what?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] price plunged by -1.47 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on June 1, 2022 that CSX Completes Acquisition of Pan Am Railways.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Pan Am Railways, Inc. (Pan Am), expanding its reach into the rapidly growing Northeast region of the country.

“We are excited to welcome Pan Am’s experienced railroaders into the CSX family and look forward to the improvements we will make together to this important rail network in New England, bringing benefits to all users of rail transportation in the Northeast region,” said president and chief executive officer, James M. Foote. “This acquisition demonstrates CSX’s growth strategy through efficient and reliable freight service and will provide sustainable and competitive transportation solutions to New England and beyond.”.

A sum of 17041349 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.50M shares. CSX Corporation shares reached a high of $32.50 and dropped to a low of $32.06 until finishing in the latest session at $32.11.

The one-year CSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.19. The average equity rating for CSX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $39.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities dropped their target price from $41 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $39, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on CSX stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSX shares from 41 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CSX Stock Performance Analysis:

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.97 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.16, while it was recorded at 32.11 for the last single week of trading, and 34.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSX Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 13.95%.

CSX Corporation [CSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $52,303 million, or 76.40% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,175,290, which is approximately 0.864% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 146,774,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.71 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.42 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -25.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

722 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 137,905,872 shares. Additionally, 617 investors decreased positions by around 145,730,624 shares, while 310 investors held positions by with 1,345,239,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,628,876,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,560,418 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 8,533,873 shares during the same period.