Market Analysts see Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] traded at a low on 06/03/22, posting a -3.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.51. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Holland America Line’s ‘Celebration Sale’ Offers Up To 50% off Fares, Onboard Spending Credit and Reduced Deposits on 2022-2023 Cruises.

Special promotion celebrates the cruise line having a full fleet back in service .

Holland America Line is celebrating having a full fleet back in service as of June 12 with a “Celebration Sale” offering cruise fare discounts, onboard spending credit and reduced deposits on most 2022 and 2023 departures. Bookings must be made by June 30, 2022, to take advantage of the promotion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27106020 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carnival Corporation & plc stands at 5.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.91%.

The market cap for CCL stock reached $15.72 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 901.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.13M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 27106020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on CCL stock. On October 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 34 to 24.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -23.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.04 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.74, while it was recorded at 13.78 for the last single week of trading, and 20.28 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $7,025 million, or 53.50% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,114,182, which is approximately 3.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $686.73 million in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $685.4 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 2.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 32,935,968 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 38,119,073 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 448,953,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 520,008,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,859,515 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 12,913,993 shares during the same period.