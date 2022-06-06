Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] Is Currently -1.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.58% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.22%. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Mandiant and Interos Join Forces to Advance Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management.

Strategic partnership blends advanced cyber security intelligence and AI-powered supply chain risk monitoring to protect global infrastructure.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) and Interos, the fast-growing operational resilience company, today announced a strategic partnership to provide advanced insights and analysis to help enterprises defend against cyber attacks and other threats to their operational resilience. The collaborative partnership is designed to bring to market new intelligence based on insights gleaned from the Interos Resilience Lab, as well as Interos’ SaaS platform, and the frontline investigations and remediations Mandiant conducts regarding high impact cyber attacks worldwide.

Over the last 12 months, MNDT stock rose by 15.17%. The one-year Mandiant Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.93. The average equity rating for MNDT stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.22 billion, with 230.58 million shares outstanding and 228.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.19M shares, MNDT stock reached a trading volume of 27724183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDT shares is $20.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDT stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.89.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, MNDT shares dropped by -1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.99 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.10, while it was recorded at 22.02 for the last single week of trading, and 18.93 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.52 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. Mandiant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

There are presently around $4,154 million, or 89.90% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,097,152, which is approximately -2.899% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,050,907 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $415.12 million in MNDT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $291.58 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly 0.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 69,968,140 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 76,872,565 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 43,818,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,659,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,649,486 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 28,030,660 shares during the same period.