JP Morgan slashes price target on B2Gold Corp. [BTG] – find out why.

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] closed the trading session at $4.14 on 06/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.13, while the highest price level was $4.30. The company report on May 26, 2022 that B2Gold Corp. to Acquire Oklo Resources Limited and its Extensive Land Package near the Fekola Mine.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO), (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG), (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive Scheme Implementation Agreement (“Agreement”) with Oklo Resources Limited (ASX: OKU) (“Oklo”) pursuant to which B2Gold has agreed to acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares of Oklo (the “Oklo Shares”) in consideration for 0.0206 of a common share of B2Gold (each whole share, a “B2Gold Share”) and A$0.0525 in cash for each Oklo Share held (“Scheme Consideration”). The Scheme Consideration represents a purchase price of approximately A$0.1725 for each Oklo Share and values the transaction at approximately A$91.3 million (including up to approximately A$27.4 million cash consideration). The transaction as contemplated by the Agreement (the “Transaction”) will be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement pursuant to Part 5.1 of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (“Scheme”). Upon implementation of the Scheme, in addition to the cash consideration, B2Gold expects to issue up to 10,754,284 B2Gold Shares to Oklo shareholders, representing approximately 1% of the B2Gold Shares on an undiluted basis.

The acquisition of Oklo is expected to provide B2Gold with an additional landholding of 1,405 km2 covering highly prospective greenstone belts in Mali, West Africa, including Oklo’s flagship Dandoko Project (550 km2). The Oklo properties are located on a subparallel, north-trending structure east of the prolific Senegal-Mali Shear Zone, approximately 25 kilometres from the Fekola Mine and approximately 25 kilometres from the Anaconda area, where B2Gold is currently conducting a 2022 Mali drill program of approximately 225,000 metres of drilling with a budget of US$35.5 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.34 percent and weekly performance of 1.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.82M shares, BTG reached to a volume of 10857381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $5.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59.

BTG stock trade performance evaluation

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -7.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.38, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.04 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.31 and a Gross Margin at +43.61. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for B2Gold Corp. [BTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,325 million, or 67.21% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 112,291,382, which is approximately 2.261% of the company’s market cap and around 1.12% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,047,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $364.52 million in BTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $145.35 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 5.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 45,651,415 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 51,109,970 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 464,724,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,485,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,293,062 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 15,980,412 shares during the same period.