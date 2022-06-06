Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Stock trading around $0.56 per share: What’s Next?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] closed the trading session at $0.56 on 06/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.49, while the highest price level was $0.565. The company report on June 1, 2022 that QUESTEX ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ARRANGEMENT WITH SKEENA.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.91 percent and weekly performance of 41.01 percent. The stock has performed -46.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -83.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.86M shares, IMPP reached to a volume of 50288412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

IMPP stock trade performance evaluation

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.01.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.82 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9742, while it was recorded at 0.5263 for the last single week of trading.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.63% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 439,581, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.48% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 382,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in IMPP stocks shares; and IONIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.2 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 1,321,442 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,727,928 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,242,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,806,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,318,788 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,727,300 shares during the same period.