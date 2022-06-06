For Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] loss -6.12% or -0.49 points to close at $7.52 with a heavy trading volume of 12147784 shares. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Opendoor Named to the Fortune 500 List.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, announced that it has been named to the Fortune 500 list for the first time. With over $8.0 billion in revenue in 2021, Opendoor debuted at number 425 on the list.

“To debut on the Fortune 500 after our first year as a public company and only eight years after our inception is an honor and significant milestone for Opendoor. Since our founding in 2014, we have been on a path to transform the $2.3 trillion housing industry and reshape a broken, offline process into a far superior digital experience,” said Eric Wu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition is a testament to our tremendous progress to date, and marks only the beginning of the exciting future that lies ahead for Opendoor.”.

It opened the trading session at $7.71, the shares rose to $7.92 and dropped to $7.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OPEN points out that the company has recorded -48.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.89M shares, OPEN reached to a volume of 12147784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $14.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on OPEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17.

Trading performance analysis for OPEN stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.34. With this latest performance, OPEN shares dropped by -6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.54, while it was recorded at 7.44 for the last single week of trading, and 13.45 for the last 200 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.03 and a Gross Margin at +9.10. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.33.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 5.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]

There are presently around $3,215 million, or 69.80% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 45,272,867, which is approximately 25.168% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,012,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.98 million in OPEN stocks shares; and SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, currently with $311.48 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

176 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 74,181,076 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 49,040,947 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 304,350,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,572,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,649,638 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 20,649,523 shares during the same period.