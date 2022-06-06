Curis Inc. [CRIS] is -80.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] gained 16.06% on the last trading session, reaching $0.94 price per share at the time. The company report on June 4, 2022 that Curis Announces Encouraging Emavusertib Data at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO).

TakeAim Lymphoma data for the combination of emavusertib plus ibrutinib show tumor reduction in 8 of 9 evaluable patients, including 2 complete responses and 2 partial responses .

Potential for overcoming ibrutinib resistance demonstrated with a complete response in a patient who had prior treatment with ibrutinib.

Curis Inc. represents 91.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $74.20 million with the latest information. CRIS stock price has been found in the range of $0.8101 to $1.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, CRIS reached a trading volume of 12786736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Curis Inc. [CRIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRIS shares is $11.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

Trading performance analysis for CRIS stock

Curis Inc. [CRIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.03. With this latest performance, CRIS shares dropped by -6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2253, while it was recorded at 0.8069 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3545 for the last 200 days.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Curis Inc. [CRIS]

There are presently around $61 million, or 73.30% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 7,693,022, which is approximately -1.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,587,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.19 million in CRIS stocks shares; and M28 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $3.99 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly 62.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 17,083,688 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 24,016,333 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 23,639,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,739,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,691,895 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 8,383,374 shares during the same period.