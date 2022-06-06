Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Stock trading around $66.69 per share: What’s Next?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.66% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.55%. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Coinbase to Participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

Over the last 12 months, COIN stock dropped by -70.85%. The one-year Coinbase Global Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.29. The average equity rating for COIN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.39 billion, with 217.47 million shares outstanding and 170.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.52M shares, COIN stock reached a trading volume of 10174711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $149.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COIN shares from 440 to 360.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 10.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.89.

COIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -48.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.02 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.85, while it was recorded at 72.51 for the last single week of trading, and 215.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coinbase Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.83. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.83.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,203 million, or 45.10% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,864,390, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,982,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $465.68 million in COIN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $401.82 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 4.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

458 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 10,180,737 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 17,198,732 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 50,636,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,015,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,936,321 shares, while 246 institutional investors sold positions of 7,960,065 shares during the same period.