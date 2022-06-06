Citigroup lifts VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $31.39 at the close of the session, down -0.10%. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Keurig Dr Pepper, VICI Properties and ON Semiconductor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will replace Cerner Corp. (NASD: CERN) in the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, June 8. S&P 500 constituent Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) is acquiring Cerner in a deal expected to be completed soon.

VICI Properties Inc. stock is now 4.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VICI Stock saw the intraday high of $31.78 and lowest of $31.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.35, which means current price is +19.67% above from all time high which was touched on 06/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.90M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 13552201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $35.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has VICI stock performed recently?

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.42. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.59 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.14, while it was recorded at 31.07 for the last single week of trading, and 28.91 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.20%.

Insider trade positions for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $30,168 million, or 81.00% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,622,541, which is approximately 10.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 66,341,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 2.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 78,372,100 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 82,616,543 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 800,091,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 961,080,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,182,037 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 9,107,902 shares during the same period.