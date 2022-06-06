Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] – find out why.

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] slipped around -0.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.29 at the close of the session, down -6.15%. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Ocugen Announces New Cell Therapy Program Following FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Recognition.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NeoCart® (autologous chondrocyte-derived neocartilage) receives regulatory designation intended to help expedite development of new regenerative medicines.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene therapies, biologicals, and vaccines, today announced that it is diversifying its innovative pipeline by introducing a Phase 3, cell therapy platform technology called NeoCart® (autologous chondrocyte-derived neocartilage). Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to NeoCart® for the repair of full-thickness lesions of the knee cartilage in adults.

Ocugen Inc. stock is now -49.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OCGN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.4494 and lowest of $2.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.65, which means current price is +37.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.98M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 8574182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on OCGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has OCGN stock performed recently?

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.52 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.57, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.16 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.00 and a Current Ratio set at 18.00.

Insider trade positions for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

There are presently around $193 million, or 39.70% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 29,153,704, which is approximately 107.979% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,163,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.85 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.98 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 2.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 25,559,186 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,073,384 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 53,789,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,421,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 549,966 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,547,098 shares during the same period.