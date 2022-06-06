Canaccord Genuity lifts Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] traded at a low on 06/03/22, posting a -5.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.20. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Tilray Launches CBD Lifestyle Brand, Pollen, on Amazon UK.

Innovative, Delicious CBD Designed to Make You Feel Your Kind of Good.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17343213 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tilray Brands Inc. stands at 7.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.97%.

The market cap for TLRY stock reached $1.98 billion, with 485.67 million shares outstanding and 478.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.66M shares, TLRY reached a trading volume of 17343213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $7.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $11.80, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has TLRY stock performed recently?

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.87. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.55 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 8.20 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]

There are presently around $270 million, or 15.40% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,612,747, which is approximately 28.351% of the company’s market cap and around 3.95% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 6,069,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.49 million in TLRY stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $10.88 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly 45.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 14,871,605 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 19,579,023 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 29,832,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,283,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,918,602 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 5,838,694 shares during the same period.