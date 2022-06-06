Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Stock trading around $6.62 per share: What’s Next?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] traded at a low on 06/03/22, posting a -0.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.62. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (the “Company” or “Annaly”) today announced that it has priced a public offering of 100,000,000 shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $645 million before deducting estimated offering expenses. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about May 18, 2022.

In connection with the offering, Annaly has granted the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 15,000,000 shares of common stock.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24309109 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Annaly Capital Management Inc. stands at 1.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.33%.

The market cap for NLY stock reached $10.38 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.20M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 24309109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $6.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NLY stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NLY shares from 9 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has NLY stock performed recently?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.44 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.68, while it was recorded at 6.62 for the last single week of trading, and 7.75 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +390.22 and a Gross Margin at +96.72. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +318.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89.

Earnings analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.99%.

Insider trade positions for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

There are presently around $4,219 million, or 42.00% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 132,287,354, which is approximately 2.852% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,086,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $662.57 million in NLY stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $266.51 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 90.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 61,377,846 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 39,379,238 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 536,573,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 637,330,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,410,932 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 10,407,006 shares during the same period.