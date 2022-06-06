Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] Revenue clocked in at $0.28 million, down -31.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AMLX] gained 26.41% or 2.58 points to close at $12.35 with a heavy trading volume of 21126401 shares. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Receives Notification of PDUFA Date Extension for AMX0035 for the Treatment of ALS.

New PDUFA goal date scheduled for September 29, 2022 to allow time to review additional data.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review timeline of the New Drug Application (NDA) for AMX0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate [PB] and taurursodiol [TURSO; also known as ursodoxicoltaurine]) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The updated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date is September 29, 2022.

If we look at the average trading volume of 734.87K shares, AMLX reached to a volume of 21126401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMLX shares is $26.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $36 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2006.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.51.

Trading performance analysis for AMLX stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.53.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.12 for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.01, while it was recorded at 9.67 for the last single week of trading.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 65.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX]

There are presently around $289 million, or 49.40% of AMLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMLX stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 7,170,536, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 2,756,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.04 million in AMLX stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $27.17 million in AMLX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AMLX] by around 23,419,288 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,419,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMLX stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,419,288 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.