American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $26

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.92%. The company report on June 3, 2022 that American Airlines to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) will conduct a live audio webcast of the formal business of its virtual annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday, June 8, at 9 a.m. CT. The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations, and an archive of the webcast will be available afterward.

About American Airlines GroupTo Care for People on Life’s Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Over the last 12 months, AAL stock dropped by -33.25%. The one-year American Airlines Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.05. The average equity rating for AAL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.34 billion, with 649.50 million shares outstanding and 642.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.86M shares, AAL stock reached a trading volume of 46067417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $19.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33.

AAL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.92. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -17.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.76, while it was recorded at 17.39 for the last single week of trading, and 18.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Airlines Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.95 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,850 million, or 56.00% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,272,683, which is approximately 1.652% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 40,081,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $650.12 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $563.8 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 40,221,525 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 28,690,526 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 291,762,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,674,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,632,885 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,370,545 shares during the same period.