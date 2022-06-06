Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $30

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] price plunged by -5.00 percent to reach at -$1.32. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Affirm and Stripe Partner to Help Businesses Grow Their Revenue.

Millions of businesses using Stripe can offer their customers flexible and transparent payment options with Affirm.

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth and Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, announced a strategic partnership that makes Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout™ available to Stripe users in the U.S. today. Adaptive Checkout uses Affirm’s smart decision engine to make a real-time underwriting decision and offer consumers optimized bi-weekly and monthly pay over time options side-by-side.

A sum of 11384578 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.99M shares. Affirm Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $26.18 and dropped to a low of $24.46 until finishing in the latest session at $25.10.

The one-year AFRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.11. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $44.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $51 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Neutral rating on AFRM stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AFRM shares from 150 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.50.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.42. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -20.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.54 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.84, while it was recorded at 26.94 for the last single week of trading, and 79.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +89.23. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.50.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.86. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$262,598 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,849 million, or 78.50% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 30,867,478, which is approximately 59.398% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,482,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $514.12 million in AFRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $414.11 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 12.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 38,525,708 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 23,421,131 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 91,415,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,362,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,643,011 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 10,375,768 shares during the same period.