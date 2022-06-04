why Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.31

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.28%. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Aurora to Present at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The self-driving company Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced that CEO Chris Urmson will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on June 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

The presentation will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

Over the last 12 months, AUR stock dropped by -67.99%. The one-year Aurora Innovation Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.54. The average equity rating for AUR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.32 billion, with 1.13 billion shares outstanding and 284.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, AUR stock reached a trading volume of 4776846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $10.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

AUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.28. With this latest performance, AUR shares dropped by -22.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 3.08 for the last single week of trading, and 7.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Innovation Inc. Fundamentals:

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.00 and a Current Ratio set at 31.00.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $751 million, or 35.30% of AUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 55,726,254, which is approximately -1.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 39,417,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.04 million in AUR stocks shares; and INDEX VENTURE GROWTH ASSOCIATES III LTD, currently with $116.0 million in AUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:AUR] by around 10,582,278 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 9,886,041 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 228,073,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,542,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,074,300 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,566,633 shares during the same period.