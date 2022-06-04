Wall Street Analyst Initiated Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.18%. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Yatsen Issues Inaugural ESG Report.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, today announced that it has published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report underscores the Company’s strategic ESG initiatives for its development as a long-term, sustainable and environmentally-friendly business, as well as reviews its ESG achievements for the 2021 fiscal year.

To view the report in full, please visit the ESG section on the Yatsen Investor Relations website. Alternatively, please click here for the English version and here for the Chinese version of the 2021 report.

Over the last 12 months, YSG stock dropped by -94.90%. The one-year Yatsen Holding Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.01. The average equity rating for YSG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $223.23 million, with 631.99 million shares outstanding and 151.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, YSG stock reached a trading volume of 3330012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

YSG Stock Performance Analysis:

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.18. With this latest performance, YSG shares dropped by -13.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6113, while it was recorded at 0.4933 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1888 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yatsen Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.81 and a Gross Margin at +66.76. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.81.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $74 million, or 32.70% of YSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YSG stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 40,451,713, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.72% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 15,968,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.98 million in YSG stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $7.46 million in YSG stock with ownership of nearly 1.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yatsen Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 19,512,770 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 36,020,865 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 92,470,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,004,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,776,404 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 26,627,637 shares during the same period.