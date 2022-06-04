Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] Revenue clocked in at $961.00 million, down -6.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: UMPQ] gained 3.04% or 0.53 points to close at $17.98 with a heavy trading volume of 4456552 shares. The company report on May 17, 2022 that UMPQUA BANK EXPANDS MIDDLE MARKET BANKING DIVISION TO COLORADO.

Hires banking executive Shawn J. Thompson to build Colorado team as part of Mountain West expansion .

Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), today announced the expansion of its middle market banking division into Colorado with the addition of Shawn J. Thompson as market director. One of Colorado’s leading banking executives, Thompson brings more than 25 years of experience building high-performing teams and advising some of Colorado’s most prominent mid-size companies.

It opened the trading session at $17.45, the shares rose to $17.98 and dropped to $17.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UMPQ points out that the company has recorded -4.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, UMPQ reached to a volume of 4456552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMPQ shares is $21.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $24 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $21, while Truist kept a Hold rating on UMPQ stock. On October 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for UMPQ shares from 23 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 10.92.

Trading performance analysis for UMPQ stock

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.76. With this latest performance, UMPQ shares gained by 2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.42 for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.83, while it was recorded at 17.63 for the last single week of trading, and 19.62 for the last 200 days.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.34. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]

There are presently around $3,332 million, or 90.90% of UMPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,804,868, which is approximately 0.73% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,583,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $341.73 million in UMPQ stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $240.43 million in UMPQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Umpqua Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ] by around 14,523,005 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 14,334,566 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 162,114,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,972,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMPQ stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,344,987 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,130,565 shares during the same period.