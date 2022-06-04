SVB Leerink slashes price target on Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] – find out why.

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] traded at a low on 06/02/22, posting a -2.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $302.43. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Lilly Announces Details of Presentations at 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced that data from its oncology portfolio will be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held June 3-7, 2022. The data include new analyses from studies of Verzenio® (abemaciclib; a CDK4/6 inhibitor), Retevmo® (selpercatinib; a selective RET inhibitor), and imlunestrant (an investigational, oral selective estrogen receptor degrader [SERD]).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3694568 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eli Lilly and Company stands at 3.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.26%.

The market cap for LLY stock reached $278.46 billion, with 903.70 million shares outstanding and 898.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 3694568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $319.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $265 to $364. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $286, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on LLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 10.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 79.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has LLY stock performed recently?

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.09 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 296.17, while it was recorded at 312.78 for the last single week of trading, and 263.06 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.65 and a Gross Margin at +74.18. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 14.47%.

Insider trade positions for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $246,118 million, or 84.20% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 106,154,186, which is approximately -1.219% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 70,481,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.93 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.91 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,046 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 26,438,885 shares. Additionally, 969 investors decreased positions by around 25,964,297 shares, while 421 investors held positions by with 738,768,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 791,171,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,587,417 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 2,030,845 shares during the same period.