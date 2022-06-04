Market cap of Lightwave Logic Inc. [LWLG] reaches 732.79M – now what?

Lightwave Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: LWLG] traded at a low on 06/02/22, posting a -12.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.94. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Lightwave Logic Enhanced Photostability Results Demonstrate Reliability Necessary for Commercial Deployments.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced enhanced photostability results on the company’s proprietary electro-optic polymer modulators – demonstrating the reliability necessary for commercial deployments – all based on a technology which can be ported into high-volume silicon foundries and integrated onto a silicon photonics platform with other optical devices.

Photostability is a critical performance metric required both in high volume manufacturing processes (such as photolithography) and in offering the high reliability and network availability required for commercial deployments. In the tests conducted, subjecting the company’s latest polymers to high intensity optical power for over 3000 hours produced no change in device performance. The ability of Lightwave Logic’s proprietary polymers to pass this accelerated photostability aging test provides assurance that they will both tolerate the optical exposures which occur in high-volume manufacturing and support the reliability over the required operating life of optical transceivers and network elements.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5629646 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lightwave Logic Inc. stands at 11.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.83%.

The market cap for LWLG stock reached $732.79 million, with 110.89 million shares outstanding and 110.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, LWLG reached a trading volume of 5629646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lightwave Logic Inc. [LWLG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightwave Logic Inc. is set at 1.00 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has LWLG stock performed recently?

Lightwave Logic Inc. [LWLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, LWLG shares dropped by -42.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 183.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LWLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for Lightwave Logic Inc. [LWLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.69, while it was recorded at 7.68 for the last single week of trading, and 10.55 for the last 200 days.

Lightwave Logic Inc. [LWLG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.71.

Lightwave Logic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.90 and a Current Ratio set at 28.90.

Insider trade positions for Lightwave Logic Inc. [LWLG]

There are presently around $120 million, or 13.60% of LWLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LWLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,537,719, which is approximately 1.235% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,473,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.68 million in LWLG stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $9.41 million in LWLG stock with ownership of nearly 8302.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightwave Logic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Lightwave Logic Inc. [NASDAQ:LWLG] by around 4,854,912 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 352,616 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 9,903,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,111,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LWLG stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 924,734 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 270,496 shares during the same period.