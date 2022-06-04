Market Analysts see Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] falling to $105. Time to buy?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.79%. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Caesars Sportsbook and NYRA Bets Launch the Caesars Racebook App in Florida and Ohio.

New horse racing app now live with full horse racing menu, livestreaming from racetracks around the world and unmatched rewards.

Horse racing fans in Florida and Ohio can now enjoy a best-in-class horse racing experience in the palm of their hands. Caesars Sportsbook, a division of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), and NYRA Bets LLC (“NYRA Bets”), the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association, Inc. (“NYRA”), today announced the new horse racing account wagering app, Caesars Racebook, is officially live in Florida and Ohio with plans to add additional states throughout the year.

Over the last 12 months, CZR stock dropped by -52.66%. The one-year Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.41. The average equity rating for CZR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.99 billion, with 211.00 million shares outstanding and 204.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, CZR stock reached a trading volume of 3682150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $109.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $138 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $105, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CZR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CZR shares from 125 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 69.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.79. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -23.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.91 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.38, while it was recorded at 50.84 for the last single week of trading, and 86.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caesars Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CZR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,218 million, or 97.00% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,843,353, which is approximately 1.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,877,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $840.5 million in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -9.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

271 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 20,323,277 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 17,914,823 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 167,941,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,179,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,079,942 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,732,967 shares during the same period.