JP Morgan lifts Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $30.28 during the day while it closed the day at $30.01. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Equitable Holdings Increases Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, representing an 11% increase from the prior quarter. The dividend on the common stock will be payable June 6, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2022.

Equitable Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 2.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQH stock has declined by -4.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.90% and lost -8.48% year-on date.

The market cap for EQH stock reached $11.20 billion, with 388.60 million shares outstanding and 379.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 3168168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $42.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.31.

EQH stock trade performance evaluation

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.01, while it was recorded at 30.33 for the last single week of trading, and 31.79 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.68. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 12.77%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,264 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,143,567, which is approximately 2.175% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,341,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $972.82 million in EQH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $867.84 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -35.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 27,244,331 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 34,199,375 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 313,022,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,466,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,101,492 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,009,906 shares during the same period.