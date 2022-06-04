Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] stock Downgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $29

Frontdoor Inc. [NASDAQ: FTDR] gained 4.14% or 1.0 points to close at $25.15 with a heavy trading volume of 3357785 shares. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Frontdoor Announces Leadership Transition.

Frontdoor Chairman William Cobb to Succeed Rexford Tibbens as Chief Executive Officer.

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, announced today that William Cobb, chairman of the Frontdoor board of directors, will succeed Rexford Tibbens, President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of Frontdoor’s board of directors, effective June 1, 2022. Tibbens has decided to step down from these roles and will remain with Frontdoor through June 30, 2022 in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

It opened the trading session at $24.05, the shares rose to $25.21 and dropped to $24.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTDR points out that the company has recorded -25.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 984.56K shares, FTDR reached to a volume of 3357785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTDR shares is $30.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Frontdoor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontdoor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FTDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontdoor Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for FTDR stock

Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, FTDR shares dropped by -18.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.15 for Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.05, while it was recorded at 24.91 for the last single week of trading, and 35.48 for the last 200 days.

Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.98 and a Gross Margin at +46.75. Frontdoor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.99.

Frontdoor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Frontdoor Inc. go to 21.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]

There are presently around $2,069 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTDR stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 9,546,934, which is approximately 33.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,420,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.36 million in FTDR stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $156.19 million in FTDR stock with ownership of nearly -12.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontdoor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Frontdoor Inc. [NASDAQ:FTDR] by around 12,024,281 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 10,213,058 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 63,441,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,678,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTDR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,844,757 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,106,138 shares during the same period.