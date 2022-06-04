Campbell Soup Company [CPB] gain 5.27% so far this year. What now?

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] plunged by -$1.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $46.93 during the day while it closed the day at $45.75. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Campbell to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Deutsche Bank’s 19th Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today announced that Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Beekhuizen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. CEST / 4:20 a.m. EDT at The Westin Paris Vendome in Paris, France.

The fireside chat will be a listen-only live webcast accessible at investor.campbellsoupcompany.com/events-presentations/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the presentation.

Campbell Soup Company stock has also loss -4.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPB stock has inclined by 0.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.63% and gained 5.27% year-on date.

The market cap for CPB stock reached $13.71 billion, with 302.00 million shares outstanding and 194.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 4447502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $45.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $47 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $43, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CPB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 29.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CPB stock trade performance evaluation

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.65. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.35 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.81, while it was recorded at 47.35 for the last single week of trading, and 43.77 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.57 and a Gross Margin at +32.01. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Total Capital for CPB is now 14.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.89. Additionally, CPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] managed to generate an average of $71,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 0.84%.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,178 million, or 52.40% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,259,524, which is approximately 6.344% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,186,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $760.77 million in CPB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $572.56 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly 16.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Campbell Soup Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 10,525,662 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 15,459,413 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 126,737,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,722,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 784,114 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,768,807 shares during the same period.