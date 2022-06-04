Bit Origin Limited [BTOG] is -37.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bit Origin Limited [NASDAQ: BTOG] price plunged by -7.52 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Bit Origin Limited Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares.

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ: BTOG) (“Bit Origin” or the “Company”), an emerging growth company engaged in crypto mining business with diversified expansion strategies, today announced that it intends to offer ordinary shares to purchase ordinary shares in a proposed underwritten public offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general business purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the book runner for this offering.

A sum of 12674053 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 356.61K shares. Bit Origin Limited shares reached a high of $1.01 and dropped to a low of $0.77 until finishing in the latest session at $0.86.

Guru’s Opinion on Bit Origin Limited [BTOG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Origin Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81.

BTOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Bit Origin Limited [BTOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.91. With this latest performance, BTOG shares dropped by -11.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for Bit Origin Limited [BTOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9758, while it was recorded at 0.8550 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2073 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bit Origin Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Origin Limited [BTOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.27 and a Gross Margin at +3.72. Bit Origin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.45.

Return on Total Capital for BTOG is now -32.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Origin Limited [BTOG] managed to generate an average of -$451,012 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.Bit Origin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Bit Origin Limited [BTOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of BTOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTOG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 83,500, which is approximately 186.351% of the company’s market cap and around 11.96% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 30,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in BTOG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $28000.0 in BTOG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Origin Limited [NASDAQ:BTOG] by around 91,129 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 87,424 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 20,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTOG stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,000 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 87,424 shares during the same period.